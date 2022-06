Rodgers went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Rodgers knocked in three of Colorado's four runs in the contest, recording an RBI-double in the fourth inning, a run-scoring single in the sixth and a solo homer in the eighth. This was the infielder's third straight multi-hit game, and he went 7-for-11 with five RBI in the series against Los Angeles. Rodgers' homer Wednesday was his seventh of the season but his first since June 5.