The Rockies reinstated Dollander (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

The right-hander has been sidelined the past couple weeks due to forearm inflammation, but he's rejoining Colorado's rotation Tuesday without a minor-league rehab assignment. Through his first eight MLB starts, Dollander has struggled to a 6.28 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB across 38.2 innings.