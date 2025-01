The Rockies have extended Dollander an invitation to big-league camp during spring training, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.

Dollander had an excellent first professional season in 2024, posting a 2.59 ERA and 169:47 K:BB over 118 innings covering 23 starts between High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford. The 23-year-old has a good chance to be part of the Rockies' rotation at some point in 2025.