Dollander did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.

The right-hander was chased before finishing the fifth inning, with Lourdes Gurriel and Adrian Del Castillo each driving in runs to expedite his departure. Since being recalled Aug. 11, Dollander has made two starts, giving up five earned runs over 9.2 innings. The 2023 first-rounder's lively arm has yet to translate into consistent results at the big-league level, as he carries a 6.43 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 78.1 innings in 17 starts this season.