Rockies' Chase Dollander: Slated for bulk work Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dollander is expected to work as the primary reliever for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Dollander was also deployed out of the bullpen to follow an opener during Thursday's appearance against Houston. This approach worked well for the right-hander, who picked up the victory after firing 5.1 scoreless frames while striking out nine.
More News
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Strong outing Thursday•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Set for bulk-relief outing•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Tosses inning in relief Sunday•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Fares well behind opener•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Takes tough-luck loss Saturday•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Will pitch in Saturday's game•