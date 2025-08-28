Dollander (2-11) took the loss Wednesday against Houston, allowing one run on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Dollander rebounded from a pair of ugly starts where he surrendered 12 runs (11 earned) across 8.1 innings by delivering his first quality start in seven appearances. The 23-year-old couldn't pick up his first win since April 30, as the Rockies failed to scrape a single run across during the 4-0 loss. While Dollander has a substandard 6.55 ERA in 88 innings this season, he's fared much better away from Coors Field, boasting a 3.64 ERA in 47 innings spanning nine starts. However, his next start is tentatively scheduled to come at home against San Francisco.