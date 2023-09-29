Flexen (2-8) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Thursday.

Flexen had a tough assignment on tap for his last outing, but he got the job done. He allowed a two-run home run to J.D. Martinez and a solo shot to Enrique Hernandez over the first two innings before settling down. Flexen hadn't gone six innings in any of his previous six appearances. He concludes the season with a 6.86 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 74:38 K:BB over 102.1 innings across 29 games (16 starts) between the Mariners and the Rockies.