Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Homers again Friday

Carrigg went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Carrigg has been a magnet for extra-base hits so far with two homers and a triple among his four hits over his first four major-league games. He's added four RBI and a 1:4 BB:K. Carrigg is getting a look in center field while Jake McCarthy (illness) is out. Carrigg could stick around for a bit as Brenton Doyle (oblique), Jordan Beck (hamstring), Tyler Freeman (concussion) and Mickey Moniak (ankle) are not close to returning from the injured list, leaving the Rockies' outfield thin.