Rockies' Cole Carrigg: Three hits, two steals in win

Carrigg went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Royals.

Carrigg had gone 0-for-4 with four walks and a hit-by-pitch over his last three games. The outfielder is now 16-for-42 (.381) across 13 contests since the All-Star break, a span that also includes three of his five steals this year. Overall, the rookie is batting .305 with a .914 OPS, five home runs, 27 RBI, 32 runs scored, 10 doubles and three triples over 44 games. He has taken on the bulk of the playing time in center field since he was called up in June.