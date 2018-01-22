Rockies' David Dahl: Expected to be 'full go' for spring

Rockies manager Bud Black said Saturday that he expects Dahl (back/ribs) to be a "full go" for the beginning of spring training next month, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. "He's engaged, he's running, he's lifting weights, he's swinging at 100 percent," Black said. "Right now there are no concerns, and medically everybody feels really good about David."

Though Dahl hadn't swung a bat since the summer before returning to the cage earlier this month, the Rockies have apparently been satisfied with how the outfielder has looked during hitting sessions the last couple of weeks. While that amounts to positive news for Dahl, he may be on the outside looking in for an everyday lineup spot with the Rockies entering the upcoming season after back spasms and a stress reaction injury to his ribs limited him to just 19 games -- all in the minors -- in 2017. After slashing .315/.359/.500 across 237 plate appearances with Colorado in his first taste of the big leagues in 2016, Dahl's upside remains high, so he'll make for attractive roster filler in most settings even if he's limited to a part-time role or assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque to begin the 2018 campaign.