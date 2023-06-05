Lamet is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Giants at Coors Field.
In his return from the 15-day injured list last Wednesday for his first MLB start since 2021, Lamet lasted just three innings in a loss to Arizona, surrendering five earned runs on seven hits. On a positive note, Lamet carried over the improved control he showcased during his three-start rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque, issuing no walks while striking out four. The Rockies saw enough positives from Lamet in the outing and have few attractive alternatives available for the rotation, so the right-hander will get another opportunity to try and deliver better results Tuesday.
