Hughes (0-8) took the loss Sunday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks in two innings. He struck out two.

Hughes was ineffective all around Sunday, giving up three extra-base hits on the afternoon. It was the shortest outing of the season for the right-hander, who hasn't worked into the sixth inning in any of his last seven starts. Still searching for his first win of the year, he'll take a 6.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB over 59.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance versus Seattle in hitter-friendly Colorado.