Hughes did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Hughes coughed up three runs in the first inning but settled in from there, throwing 63 of 95 pitches for strikes with 14 whiffs. The 25-year-old matched a season-high pitch count, but he's now exceeded five frames in just one of his 13 starts overall. He owns a 6.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 56:24 K:BB across his first 64 major-league innings and will try to avoid ending the season winless in one final road matchup with the White Sox next weekend.