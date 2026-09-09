Hughes (0-7) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out six across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

It was a bit of a tough-luck loss for Hughes, especially with the Yankees scoring an unearned run in the first inning due to fielding and throwing errors by Jake McCarthy. Hughes kept the Yankees off the board over the next three innings before yielding a run in the fifth, and although the Rockies scored two late runs in the ninth, it wasn't enough for the 25-year-old right-hander to avoid the loss. He's allowed one earned run in each of his last two starts and has a 5.81 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 57.1 innings since making his major-league debut July 3. Hughes will look to secure his first big-league win in his next start, tentatively slated for this weekend on the road against the Tigers.