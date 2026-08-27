Hughes (0-6) took the loss Thursday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Hughes has had a rough go of it on the mound of late, posting a 10.03 ERA over 23.1 innings in his last five outings. Overall, the rookie right-hander sports a 6.61 ERA through 47.2 innings this season with a 1.45 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB. Hughes, who's still looking for his first major-league win, tentatively lines up to face the Orioles at home his next time out.