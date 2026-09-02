Hughes allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings Tuesday against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

Hughes held the Orioles to one run but couldn't make it through the fifth. The Orioles loaded the bases with two outs in that frame, prompting Colorado to summon Brennan Bernardino, who retired Gunnar Henderson to preserve the 2-1 lead. Hughes lowered his ERA to 6.19 with this outing, and this was the first time he didn't give up multiple earned runs since July 22. Hughes should make his next start on the road against the Yankees next week.