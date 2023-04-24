Rockies manager Bud Black said Marquez (forearm) completed a second full bullpen session Sunday and is "on track" to return from the 15-day injured list as soon as this weekend, MLB.com reports.

Marquez is eligible to return from the IL as soon as Wednesday's series finale in Cleveland, but Noah Davis is already listed as the team's confirmed starter for that day. As such, a return for this weekend's series versus the Diamondbacks at Coors Field seems more realistic for Marquez, provided the Rockies don't feel that he needs to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand. Whenever Marquez is activated, Austin Gomber (0-4, 12.12 ERA, 2.14 WHIP in four starts) would seem to be most at risk of losing his rotation spot.