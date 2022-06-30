Marquez (4-6), who took the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers, exited the game due to a cut on his right thumb, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 27-year-old apparently sustained the laceration during a recent bullpen session, and it caused some issues Wednesday when throwing his fastball. Marquez surrendered five runs on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks over 3.1 innings before being lifted. Though it doesn't appear to be a serious issue, it's unclear if it will affect the right-hander's next turn through the rotation.