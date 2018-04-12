Rockies' German Marquez: Ejected for part in brawl
Marquez threw three scoreless innings but was ejected after a benches-clearing brawl and was left with a no-decision Wednesday against the Rockies.
Marquez got involved in the fracas after Luis Perdomo nearly hit Nolan Arenado with a pitch and threw a towel. It doesn't sound like something that would warrant a suspension, but expect some kind of disciplinary review after any sort of large-scale brawl like this. Marquez was pitching excellently until that point, as he struck out four and had allowed just one hit on 39 pitches through the three frames.
