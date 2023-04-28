Marquez was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to April 27, with right elbow inflammation.
Marquez was pulled from his last turn in the Rockies' rotation Wednesday versus the Guardians after experiencing upper-arm discomfort. An MRI taken Thursday showed no structural damage, but the 28-year-old right-hander will need some time off as the elbow inflammation dissipates. Connor Seabold is up from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move and could be a fill-in option for Marquez.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Hurts triceps, headed for MRI•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Exits with injury•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Reinstated from IL•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Could return from IL this weekend•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Bullpen session coming Thursday•