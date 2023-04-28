Marquez was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to April 27, with right elbow inflammation.

Marquez was pulled from his last turn in the Rockies' rotation Wednesday versus the Guardians after experiencing upper-arm discomfort. An MRI taken Thursday showed no structural damage, but the 28-year-old right-hander will need some time off as the elbow inflammation dissipates. Connor Seabold is up from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move and could be a fill-in option for Marquez.