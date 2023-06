Castro is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

The lefty-hitting Castro will take a seat for the series opener with Boston bringing a southpaw (James Paxton) to the hill. Rookie Coco Montes -- who went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Padres in his MLB debut -- will pick up a second straight start at the keystone in place of Castro.