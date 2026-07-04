Rockies' Jake McCarthy: Historic performance in rout

McCarthy went 4-for-5 with two home runs, six RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 15-3 win over the Giants.

McCarthy became just the seventh player ever to tally a leadoff homer and a grand slam in the same game, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. It continued a scorching run for the 28-year-old, who's logged multiple hits in six of his past nine games with eight extra-base hits, 16 RBI, nine runs scored and two steals during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing a strong .308/.346/.522 with nine home runs, 47 RBI, 36 runs scored and 14 steals across 269 plate appearances.