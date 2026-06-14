Rockies' Jake McCarthy: Remaining on bench Sunday

McCarthy (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

It's the fifth straight game out of the lineup for McCarthy, who was scratched from the starting nine Wednesday against the Cubs due to an illness. However, the 28-year-old may not have been in lineup Sunday regardless of the ailment since the Athletics are sending a lefty (Jeffrey Springs) to the mound. McCarthy entered as a pinch runner and was caught stealing in Saturday's contest, so he should be back in the lineup soon.