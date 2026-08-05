Rockies' Jake McCarthy: Supplies three hits

McCarthy went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Rays.

McCarthy has started August hot, going 7-for-19 with three extra-base hits and five RBI over the first four games of the month. The outfielder is up to a .293 average and .825 OPS on the year while adding 11 home runs, 64 RBI, 52 runs scored, 23 doubles, seven triples and 17 stolen bases over 99 contests. McCarthy's spot at the top of the Rockies' lineup and his decent speed contributions have made him a quality depth outfielder in fantasy.