Rockies' Jake McCarthy: Walks off Boston

McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a three-RBI triple in Monday's 3-2 win over Boston.

McCarthy's lone hit was the biggest of the game for Colorado, as he delivered a walk-off triple in the ninth inning with the bases loaded. The 28-year-old punched an Aroldis Chapman fastball to the opposite field that Jarren Duran struggled to field cleanly, allowing all three runners to score. McCarthy has been swinging a hot bat of late, hitting safely in each of his past seven appearances while going 11-for-30 (.367) with four extra-base hits, four RBI and five runs scored. In his first season with the Rockies, the outfielder has put together some of the best numbers of his career, slashing .294/.335/.471 with 22 extra-base hits (five homers), 31 RBI, 27 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 64 games.