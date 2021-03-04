Harvey (elbow) is listed among the available relievers for Thursday's spring game against the Mariners.

Harvey missed the second half of the 2020 season due to a right elbow sprain and was outrighted off the 40-man roster at the end of October. However, the righty is apparently healthy to begin spring training and is scheduled to make his spring debut in relief Thursday. Harvey is competing at major-league camp in 2021 after tossing 3.1 scoreless innings across four relief appearances for Colorado last year.