Harvey was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul with a right forearm strain, according to TwinsDaily.com.

Harvey was DFA'd by Colorado on June 22 and later signed with Minnesota. Harvey tossed 3.1 scoreless innings during four major-league appearances with the Rockies in 2020 but did not make it into a game during his brief time in the majors this season. He'd given up six runs in three innings in four games with St. Paul before the injury.