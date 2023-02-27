site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Joe Harvey: Lands minor-league contract
RotoWire Staff
Feb 26, 2023
7:59 pm ET
Harvey signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Feb. 18.
Harvey hasn't appeared in any major-league games over the last two seasons but will have a chance to compete for a role with Atlanta during camp. The right-hander will likely begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett.
