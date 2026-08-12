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Rockies' Jordan Romano: Converts 11th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Romano allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Romano had allowed three runs over his first two outings in August, but he settled in for a steadier performance Tuesday. Despite some bumpy patches, he remains the Rockies' closer and has converted seven of eight save chances while adding a hold during his time with Colorado. Romano has a 6.27 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB through 18.2 innings between the Rockies and the Angels this season while converting 11 of 14 save opportunities.

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