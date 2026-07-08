Rockies' Jordan Romano: Nabs another save

Romano allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Romano made it interesting but was able to wiggle out of his own jam to earn his second save in as many appearances. He's now firmly in the closer conversation for the Rockies, though the team's overall struggles make this a risky bullpen for fantasy managers to pursue save chances. Romano has a 7.36 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB through 11 innings between the Rockies and the Angels this season, though he's pitched three scoreless frames since joining Colorado's big-league roster.