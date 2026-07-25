Rockies' Jordan Romano: Notches eighth save

Romano gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Brewers.

The right-hander is now 4-for-4 in converting save chances for Colorado since being added to the big-league roster in early July, and his 1.35 ERA is a massive improvement on the 10.13 mark he produced with the Angels over 11 appearances to begin the campaign. Romano's 1.50 WHIP and 5.40 BB/9 in 6.2 innings with the Rockies suggest that turnaround is likely a mirage, however. As long as he's able to keep closing the door in the ninth inning, Romano should remain the top closing option for his new team, but he should still be viewed as a very volatile fantasy play.