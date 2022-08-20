Urena (2-4) gave up three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings to earn the win in a 7-4 victory over the Giants on Friday.

Urena tied his longest appearance of the season in a quality start which earned him his second win. Urena has not issued less than two walks in any start since being acquired by the Rockies at the beginning of July, and he does not make up for his control problems with strikeout stuff. The 30-year-old sinker baller came into the game with a terrible walk rate of 4.6 BB/9 to go along with a 4.8 K/9. He is expected to make his next start at Texas where he will look for his third win of the campaign.