Karros remains the favorite to make the Rockies' Opening Day roster as the starting third baseman, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Karros ascended through the minor-league ranks quickly following his selection by the Rockies in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB draft. He made his major-league debut in early August and spent the rest of the 2025 season with Colorado, finishing with a .226/.308/.277 slash line with one home run and nine RBI over 156 plate appearances. Karros hasn't displayed much power at the plate, but his defensive prowess should keep him in the lineup so long as he can make good contact and reduce his chase rate.