Rockies' Michael Lorenzen: Struggles with control Thursday

Lorenzen did not factor into the decision in Thursday's win over the Marlins, allowing four runs on four hits and six walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

Lorenzen couldn't find his command Thursday, as he issued a season-high six walks while throwing just 46 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Coming into the day, Lorenzen had pitched to a respectable 3.43 ERA in his previous four outings (21 innings), striking out 18 while issuing just four walks in that span. Overall, the veteran right-hander is 3-9 with a 6.91 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 67:32 K:BB across 86 innings this season. Lorenzen is currently lined up to face the Dodgers on the road his next time out.