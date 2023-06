Jones went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

He got the Rockies on the board in the second inning by taking Ryan Weathers deep. Jones has been impressive since joining the big-league roster in late May, batting .304 (14-for-46) over 14 games with three homers and 11 RBI as he splits his time between right field and first base.