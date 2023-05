Jones is likely to be promoted to the majors to replace Brenton Doyle (knee) on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Jones made the big-league roster to start the regular season but was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque in mid-April. He's maintained an impressive 183 wrC+ and .505 wOBA since, so he's earned a second look in the majors. Either he or Randal Grichuk figures to be the primary beneficiary of Doyle's absence.