Jones (back) participated in batting practice ahead of Friday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Jones remains without a return timeline after landing on the injured list Saturday due to a lower-back strain, though his return to BP is a sign that he's trending in the right direction. Until the 26-year-old is able to return, Sam Hilliard and Sean Bouchard will continue to split reps in left field.