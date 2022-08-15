Feltner (2-4) took the loss during Sunday's 7-4 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Making a second turn through the rotation, Feltner surrendered four runs early as a result of a Christian Walker double and 460-foot three-run home run before permitting two more runs on a double and an error in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old has allowed five earned runs in consecutive starts and has given up 14 total runs across 13.2 innings in three starts this month. He carries a 6.39 ERA and 1.48 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for next weekend against San Francisco.