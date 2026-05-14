Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Rehab assignment scheduled
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Feltner (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Hartford on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Feltner threw around 35 pitches in a live batting practice session Wednesday, which marked his first time facing hitters since landing on the injured list. It's unclear how many rehab starts he'll require, but he should return in late May or early June.
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