Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Strikes out nine in win

Feltner (3-2) earned the win against the Giants on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Feltner was given an early lead and ran with it, generating a whopping 17 swinging strikes on 88 pitches en route to his first win since May 30. The 29-year-old has now yielded just five earned runs across three straight quality starts, though he'd totaled just two strikeouts in the previous two outings before compiling a season-high nine Friday. He'll carry a 4.27 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 44:20 K:BB across 59 innings this season into a tough road matchup with the Dodgers next week.