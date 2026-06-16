Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Charged with blown save

Halvorsen blew the save in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs. He allowed two inherited runners to score on a hit and a walk without recording an out.

Entering with the bases loaded, no outs and the Rockies clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning, Halvorsen gave up an RBI single to Pedro Ramirez before walking Matt Shaw to bring in the game-winning run. While the runs were charged to Juan Mejia's line and he was saddled with the loss, Halvorsen was credited with the blown save in his first save situation of the season. The right-hander has split time between Triple-A Albuquerque and Colorado in 2026, posting a 3.31 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 16:14 K:BB across 16.1 innings with the big-league club.