Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Not making much progress
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halvorsen (elbow) is continuing his rehab, but he will not begin the next steps toward his return to the field until early September, MLB.com reports.
The Rockies continue to say that Halvorsen could return this season, but it appears that he will only be available for a few weeks at best. His role upon his return could also be murky, as Victor Vodnik has turned in five consecutive scoreless appearances, piling up four saves and a win.
