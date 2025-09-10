Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Resumes throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halvorsen (elbow) has resumed throwing from 60 feet and is hoping to return from the injured list prior to the end of the season, MLB.com reports.
This marked Halvorsen's first notable progress since being sidelined in early August with an elbow injury. He hopes to pitch in a game before the season is over, but he is expected to be at full strength shortly after the campaign ends if he cannot return.
