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Halvorsen is not expected to make the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

There's no official move yet, but Halvorsen does not have a locker in the team's clubhouse. The hard-throwing righty entered spring training as a candidate to serve as the Rockies' closer, but he struggled mightily in Cactus League play, allowing 12 runs with an ugly 4:12 K:BB over five innings of work. Halvorsen could still play an important role in Colorado's bullpen this season, but he'll work on honing his craft at Triple-A Albuquerque for a while. Victor Vodnik is the favorite to open the season as the Rockies' closer, but it's a bullpen situation fantasy managers would be best off avoiding.

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