Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Records another win

Sugano (11-4) earned the win against the Royals on Friday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out two across 6.2 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Sugano kept the Royals in check for most of Friday's start, with Carter Jensen's solo home run in the sixth being the only blemish to the right-hander's line. It was Sugano's second quality start in three outings since the All-Star break and sixth of the season. He'll take a 4.47 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 102.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Rays.