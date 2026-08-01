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Rockies' Tomoyuki Sugano: Records another win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sugano (11-4) earned the win against the Royals on Friday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out two across 6.2 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Sugano kept the Royals in check for most of Friday's start, with Carter Jensen's solo home run in the sixth being the only blemish to the right-hander's line. It was Sugano's second quality start in three outings since the All-Star break and sixth of the season. He'll take a 4.47 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 102.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Rays.

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