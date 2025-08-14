Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Getting breather Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernabel isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Bernabel will get a chance to rest his legs Thursday after going 1-for-11 with an RBI during Colorado's three-game set against the Cardinals. Kyle Farmer will step in to start at first base while batting eighth.
