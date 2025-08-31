default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bernabel (knee/quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Bernabel exited Saturday's 4-3 loss due to a knee and quad bruise, and he'll be held out of the lineup for the series finale as a result. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day while Kyle Farmer receives a start at first base.

More News