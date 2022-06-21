Bernabel has stolen 17 bases across 250 plate appearances with Single-A Fresno in 2022.
Bernabel's aggression on the basepaths has increased dramatically, as he combined to steal only 12 bases across his first 331 career minor-league plate appearances. It remains to be seen whether he can translate his baserunning ability to the upper levels of the minors, as he has largely been regarded as an average to slightly below-average runner by traditional scouting methods. In addition to his speed, however, Bernabel has also showcased considerable power by slugging six home runs and 19 doubles -- good for a .171 ISO. Bernabel just turned 20 years old, so it will be worth watching his progress as he advances through the Rockies' system.