Frazier went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Angels.

Frazier stretched the Royals' lead with a two-run double in the seventh inning, though he was cut down trying to stretch it into a triple. The light-hitting second baseman owns just a .683 OPS through 129 games, but Tuesday's double was his 20th of the year and marked his seventh season with 20 or more. The 33-year-old has been steady at the plate of late, collecting hits in seven of his past eight contests.