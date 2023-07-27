Marsh (0-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over 2.2 innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.

It was another tough outing for Marsh, who needed 75 pitches to make it through just 2.2 innings. The rookie right-hander has been tagged with a loss in all five of his MLB starts thus far -- his ERA is up to 7.04 with a 1.65 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB across 23 innings. Despite his early struggles, the rebuilding Royals will likely keep Marsh in the rotation for an extended look. His next start would be lined up for next week against the Mets.